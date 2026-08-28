Bully Ray Explains Why TNA Signing Avery Styles Is A 'Great Idea'

Last weekend, TNA confirmed its newest signing: Avery Styles, the son of TNA and WWE legend AJ Styles. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, TNA is an ideal landing spot for the second-generation star, especially so early in his respective wrestling career.

"Avery Styles is still brand new to the business, still needs to get some time under his belt, needs some matches. I think it's a great idea for him to go to TNA first, where WWE can still keep their eye on him and his development," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "He'll do well. The story works. AJ Styles, Avery Styles, father, son. 'I made TNA, TNA made me.' Now it's going to do the same for his kid. It's all there."

In his first official appearance, Avery came face-to-face with his father's long-time friend Frankie Kazarian, who warned the young wrestler that he couldn't trust many in the TNA locker room. Kazarian promised that he could, however, depend on him.

For Ray, this ongoing story is a logical one for Avery to take as it directly leans into the history surrounding his family name. Ray emphasized the importance of not leaning too much into it, though.

"I want to see Avery Styles become Avery Styles," Ray said. "Coming out with the hood over and flipping it back. Okay, I get it. You're tipping the cap to your dad. That's cool, but you don't want to get caught up in that shadow because it's one hell of a big shadow."

Under the TNA banner, AJ cemented himself as a Grand Slam Champion and future Hall of Famer. AJ also helped put the X-Division on the map, a branch of TNA that Avery himself could potentially explore in the future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.