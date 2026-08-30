Kevin Nash On Early Days With WWE: 'That First Year Was Rough'

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash would go on to become one of the most important names of his generation, ushering in the New World Order stable in WCW alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. Years before this, however, Nash was a silent, sunglasses-wearing enforcer for Shawn Michaels, initially helping "The Heartbreak Kid" in his rivalry against Marty Jannetty.

During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash looked back at his early years breaking into the WWE system. "When I first started [in WWE] and I was getting that Diesel pay? I mean, I was second to the top of the card, IC Championship, but I was — Diesel, you can say he's a bodyguard, but pay-scale-wise, I'm a manager," the veteran recalled. "So you're getting paid manager's pay and green manager's pay at that! Yeah, that f**king first year was rough, but g*****n it, it was teaching."

Michaels has openly praised Nash for their time together, previously crediting his former enforcer for helping get him to the main event. HBK opined that he felt like he was doing well on his own after parting ways with Sensational Sherri, but believes he got stuck in Intercontinental Championship limbo, and that his pairing with Nash allowed both of them to take their careers to the next level in WWE. Michaels also revealed that the two of them were troublemakers together, and suggested that getting into trouble together only strengthened the relationship between him and Nash.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.