TNA's Xia Brookside Cites Current WWE Star As A Major Inspiration

As a young girl, Xia Brookside naturally looked up to her father Robbie Brookside, so much so that she eventually followed in his professional wrestling footsteps. In a recent interview with "Daily Star," Xia cited two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige (also known as Saraya) as another driving force behind her respective wrestling journey.

"My inspiration, and at that time my role model, was Saraya," Xia said. "She was from a British wrestling family, and she was the first to get out and make a name for herself, and winning world championships at such a young age on the biggest screen. Someone brought it up in an interview a couple of weeks ago, but now, I have become what she was for me. So it's kind of crazy. You can do it. I am just the little girl from Leicester. Saraya was just the little girl from Norwich. We all can do it and we can get out, regardless of who you are or where you were born and what your life was supposed to be."

According to Xia, life likely never intended for her to live out her dreams in the United States. In 2026, though, she's doing exactly that while reigning as the TNA Knockouts World Champion — something Paige did with the WWE Divas Championship over a decade ago. The UK natives have both been champions for major companies this year, with Xia capturing the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary and Paige winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in her return at WrestleMania 42.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Daily Star" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.