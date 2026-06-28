Xia Brookside Wins TNA KO Title At Slammiversary

For the first time in her storied career, the second-generation star Xia Brookside is now the new Knockouts World Champion, defeating Léi Yǐng Lee at TNA Slammiversary.

Angel Warriors, no more. At Rebellion in April, Brookside chose herself over Lee, causing tonight's match to culminate in Boston. Brookside broke the stalemate in the beginning with a hard slap to the face of the former champion. Lee quickened the pace and leveled her former friend. Letting their emotions boil over and out, they took their fight out of the ring. Brookside ducked in time before Lee could connect a devastating kick; however, that swift kick went straight towards the steel ring post, slowing Lee's fast paced defense from earlier. After minutes of onslaught by Brookside, Lee turned it around with a brutal single Boston Crab. Brookside found her way out of it, ducking and weaving until she had an opening to smash Lee face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. This allowed her to connect her Darkside DDT finisher for the win.

Lee walked into the Agganis Arena as a two-time Knockouts World Champion. Her first title reign began last November after toppling Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace at "WWE NXT: Gold Rush." After nearly three months with the title, she would drop the title to Arianna Grace at No Surrender in February, but regained it on May 7 episode of "TNA Impact." The Knockouts World Title was the first championship she's held in her pro wrestling career.