Je'Von Evans Recalls Medical Stoppage After 'Seeing Stars' During WWE Raw Match

Injuries are bound to happen in such a physical sport like pro wrestling. And unfortunately, they always come at the wrong time. With a lot to prove just weeks after making his official "WWE Raw" debut, Je'Von Evans remembers how fear and frustration came over him when his match with El Grande Americano stopped abruptly due to a potential head injury on the January 19 edition of "Raw." Despite the concern from the referee and medical staff, "The Young OG" was bound and determined to keep going.

"I think before we went to commercial, me and El Grande butted heads, right? And for a couple of seconds, I was seeing stars or whatever," Evans said during his interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "We butt heads, and I was stunned for a little minute. But then, I continued, and then, we went to break. And so, I went to the ref, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm seeing stars, but I'm good...' She's like, 'What?' I'm like, 'I'm seeing stars, but I'm okay.' She said, 'Do we need to call medical?' And I'm like, 'No, no, we don't...I just got here, dude. I'm okay.' And then she's like, 'No, no, we got to call medical because it's a head injury.'"

Looking back now, Evans respects the referee's decision on stepping in and stopping the match. Luckily for the young star, he bounced back immediately, with no concussions detected. Hoping the same can be said now about him bouncing back right away, Evans is coming off a hellacious beatdown by his new in-ring rival and returning WWE star Big Cass, after the 7'0" tall Superstar dominated him in their singles contest last week on "Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.