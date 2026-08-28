Willow Nightingale Provides Hand Injury Update Ahead Of AEW All In 2026 Title Defense

As if dealing with someone like Mercedes Mone wasn't already a tough task for AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale, she will have to deal with "The CEO" with one good hand. It was reported shortly after the August 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that Nightingale had suffered a hand injury, which was then confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan.

Now the woman herself has opened up about how injured she is, as Nightingale confirmed in an interview with John Pollock of "POST Wrestling" that her hand is broken. "She's broken. I have to go get an x-ray later today to figure out the severity of that, because that would then inform just how guarded it has to be on Sunday. Whether I'm able to get any kind of like wrist flexibility, or just hands, or if I'm going to kind of have a situation like this where I'm just like a stump. So we'll see, we'll see. But the heart is good, she's full of love and passion and ready to fight."

Nightingale admitted that she wasn't really surprised by Mone attacking her on "Dynamite" and inflicting even more damage to her injured hand, but stated that it was disheartening that her opponent wanted to get an unfair advantage heading into their match at AEW All In London 2026.

The champion was then asked if she wanted to try and incorporate the injury into the match for dramatic effect, and revealed that she did consider getting a larger cast which could be used as a weapon. "I was talking about wanting to get a little of like wrist mobility, but I did think about if they put me in like a full cast. I'm like 'Listen, I know Brody King had a broken hand and he was clobbering people with that, so if that be the case, a girl's got to do what she's got to do.' Yeah, that did come to mind, a little wrist cast clobbering."

Please credit "POST Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.