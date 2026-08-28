WWE's Blake Monroe Reveals Why She Turned Down Chances To Appear On Love Island UK

WWE star Blake Monroe explained why she turned down multiple invites to star on UK dating show, "Love Island."

The show has been running for 13 seasons so far since 2015, originating from the "Celebrity Love Island" format from ITV in 2005, and has spawned several off-shoots including "Love Island USA" and "Love Island Australia."

Nikki Bella asked Monroe about rumors surrounding her and the show during "The Nikki & Brie Show," allowing the wrestler to set the record straight.

"So I got asked to be on Love Island when I was like 19... 18 or 19," she explained, adding that it would have been early when the show was "very unfiltered," around season three or four, airing in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

"I felt like I was very young. Like I was 19, which I know now younger people go on, but back then there was only like one girl who went on when she was 19 and it wasn't great [for her]."

Monroe added that she had a tunnel vision goal of becoming a WWE Superstar and didn't think it was a good fit for that image.

"They were doing things on TV which I would not want to do and lived with you forever," she explained. "I just didn't think it was a fit. Then a couple years ago I was already in America and they reached out again about it."

Monroe explained that on the second time she was torn, but opted not to do it because again she didn't think it would be the right move and she didn't think she could deal with the intensity of the challenges.

"Then I fell in love and couldn't go on Love Island 'cause I found it myself," she concluded.

Bella added that she had been in the running to host the show when it was first being brought to the US, but the role wound up going to Arielle Vandenberg when it debuted in 2019.