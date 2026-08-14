Blake Monroe Explains How Her WWE SmackDown Debut Was A 'Full-Circle Moment'

June 26 was a glamorous day in the life of Blake Monroe. After weeks of vignette teases, the former NXT Women's North American Champion made her first televised in-ring appearance on "WWE SmackDown," pummeling Giulia after her victory over Kiana James. To debut in front of her hometown was, in her eyes, a full circle moment, which she discussed with reporter Denise Salcedo.

"Oh, it was amazing," Monroe said. "It was such a full circle moment because I actually watched 'Smackdown' nine years before that as a fan in the crowd, and there are pictures and videos, which you guys love to tag me in, and I'm in a Naomi feel the glow shirt, like a bright green shirt. But I went as a fan, and then to actually get in the ring officially as a 'SmackDown' Superstar there was really special. It just shows what happens when you don't give up on your dreams and you screw over as many people as possible."

June's debut wasn't the first time Monroe made shockwaves in her home country. In a previous tenure, under the name of Mariah May, "The Glamour" dethroned "Timeless" Toni Storm and walked out of Wembley Stadium as the AEW Women's World Champion at All In: London 2024. Her vain/reign of terror with the championship lasted 174 days before Storm retrieved the championship back.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.