Blake Monroe Appears On WWE SmackDown, Attacks Giulia Following Win Over Kiana James

After weeks of video vignettes showing her writing in her diary, speaking about various members of the blue brand's women's roster, Blake Monroe made her debut on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday when she attacked Giulia following her victory over Kiana James. "The Glamour" attacked Giulia from out of nowhere as she was celebrating her victory.

"The Beautiful Madness" won the match against her former business partner with an Arrivederci Knee, followed by a Northern Lights Bomb. As she was soaking it all in after the bell, Monroe appeared from behind and hit Giulia with a Neutralizer, a new move for her in WWE. Monroe stood tall as the segment came to an end.

Giulia and Monroe faced off in singles action once before, when Monroe was still known as Mariah May, in 2023 in Stardom's 5STAR Grand Prix, where Giulia scored the win. The pair were also involved, on opposite teams, in various tag team and six-woman tag matches in the promotions that year, as well.

Monroe previously made an appearance during a backstage segment on the May 22 edition of "SmackDown," where she interacted with Chelsea Green. She was nowhere to be seen in the weeks following the segment, however, and WWE regulated "The Glamour's" appearances to her diary-based video promos.

Reports of her call-up from "WWE NXT" started following WWE WrestleMania 42 and the developmental brand's Stand & Deliver event, where she lost her Women's North American title match to champion Tatum Paxley. The pair continued their feud, however, until Paxley toppled Monroe in a casket match, Monroe's final bout on the brand, on the April 21 episode of the show.