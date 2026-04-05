Tatum Paxley Beats Blake Monroe At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Retains Women's NA Title

Blake Monroe may have "drug Tatum Paxley to hell" on the March 17 edition of "WWE NXT" and took custody of the Women's North American Championship, but Paxley got the last laugh when she defeated "The Glamour" at Stand & Deliver to retain, and get back, her title. Paxley got the first strike on Monroe to start off the match, before it broke down into a back-and-forth battle.

Monroe sent Paxley shoulder-first onto the ramp on the outside, and Paxley immediately yelled and grabbed her shoulder, but was able to continue the match. Monroe targeted the injury throughout the rest of the match, including locking her into a submission in the middle of the ring. Paxley fought out of the hold and hit a step-up enzuigiri to Monroe, followed by another with Monroe hung in the ropes.

The champion hit a third enzuigiri with Monroe on the top rope, then met her up there to hit a superplex. She rolled through with a suplex, then a powerbomb, but Monroe still kicked out. Paxley got Monroe off the ropes again for another powerbomb, but Monroe rolled out of the ring. She hit Paxley with a powerbomb of her own, sending her crashing to the floor. She followed up with a big knee in the ring, but the champion kicked out.

Monroe took out two turnbuckle pads in the corner, distracting the referee. She hit Paxley with the title behind the official's back and dropped Paxley again, but she kicked out. Monroe rocked the champion with a headbutt and Paxley accidentally hit her head on the exposed turnbuckle. Monroe hit the Glamour Shot DDT, but Paxley kicked out. In the end, Paxley hit the Cemetery Drive to retain her Women's North American Championship.