Massive Update On Status Of Former WWE Stars Austin Creed & Kofi Ahead Of AEW All In

It has been rumored for weeks that former WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, now known as Kofi and Austin Creed, could become "All Elite" and join AEW in the near future. Now those rumors look to have become reality.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the act formerly known as The New Day in WWE have agreed a deal with AEW. The deal reportedly came together over the past few weeks, with one AEW source claiming that Kofi and Creed weren't officially signed to the company two weeks ago, but in that time a deal was worked out and the two men will be part of the roster imminently.

As far as when fans can expect to see Kofi and Creed in AEW, tune in to AEW All In London 2026 on August 30 as Fightful Select was also told that the two men were planned for the Wembley Stadium spectacular. It has been heavily speculated that Kofi and Creed will be joining Swerve Strickland and competing in the Trios Roulette Royale for the AEW World Trios Championships, and according to Fightful, that is the plan for this Sunday as the three men will appear in the match as the mystery wild card team. On top of all of that, Fightful also learned that the duo will be getting a new team name when they debut, but no word on what that name will be has been revealed at the time of writing.

Kofi, Creed, and Swerve aren't the only ones looking to leave Wembley with the gold currently held by Hangman Page, Bandido, and Brody King. The other five teams involved in the match are The Demand, The Conglomeration, The Dogs, Jay White and The Gunns of the Bang Bang Gang, and the Death Riders combination of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta.