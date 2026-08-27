Tony Khan Announces Details On Trios Roulette Royale For AEW All In, Teases Surprise

The card for AEW All In London 2026 keeps on growing as August 30 approaches, with AEW President Tony Khan announcing a major match for the trios division.

During the media call to promote All In London, Khan was asked about the state of the trios division and who the current AEW World Trios Champions, Hangman Page and Brodido, could face at Wembley Stadium. Khan responded by revealing what he called the Trios Roulette Royale, a match featuring seven teams all competing for the AEW World Trios Championships.

Khan confirmed all but one of the teams for the match. Given that the titles will be on the line, Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido will naturally be involved, but some of the teams they will have to deal with could prove quite the challenge. The team Page and Brodido defeated to become champions, The Demand, will be involved, as will the team The Demand ended up beating a week earlier, The Conglomeration. Another set of former champions, The Dogs, who actually dropped the titles to The Conglomeration, are entering the match, as are the Death Riders and The Bang Bang Gang.

Tony Khan has announced a TRIOS ROULETTE ROYALE with seven trios for AEW All In The Dogs, Bang Bang Gang, Conglomeration, Hangman, Bandido, Brody, Demand and others will be involved. He teases a very interesting wild card team. This will start on the buy in and likely carry to... pic.twitter.com/YWsOR3TQVM — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 27, 2026

As far as the one remaining team, Khan stated that it will be a wild card team who will only be revealed on the day of the show, and that match will start on the Buy-In portion with the likelihood of it spilling over on to the main card. The team leading the race to being the wild card trio in the match according to rumors online is Swerve Strickland and the debuting Austin Creed and Kofi, formerly known as The New Day in WWE. Strickland confronted the champions on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" and teased the idea of some backup for a future confrontation for his old rival Hangman. It has been rumored for weeks that Kofi and Creed are likely to land in AEW, but it remains to be seen whether All In London will be the site of their debut.