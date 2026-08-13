Backstage Report On AEW Expectations For Former WWE Stars Austin Creed & Kofi

Former WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, now known as Kofi and Austin Creed, are officially free agents as their respective 90 day non-compete clauses have expired. That has naturally led to one question from wrestling fans around the world, are they heading to AEW?

The answer to that question, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, is potentially. In a recent report, Sapp noted that while things are far from concrete as sources in AEW wouldn't give a definitive answer, it is heavily believed that the duo formerly known as The New Day are expected to be "All Elite" in the near future.

Speculation around Kofi and Creed has ramped up over the past few weeks, with the duo releasing an animated video on the day their non-competes expired depicting them as unicorns breaking free from a circus. Since then, the two men have also been announced for Chris Jericho's "Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise ship event as "Super Massive Guest Captains," with that event taking place between November 7 and 11. Jericho's cruise ship has typically had multiple AEW stars present given that he is signed to the company, so the inclusion of the former New Day has only amplified the rumors.

Kofi and Creed have been mentioned by a number of AEW stars since they parted ways with WWE back in May. The Young Bucks dropped some not-so-subtle hints relating to The New Day during a Q&A session on "Being The Elite," and MVP weighed in on their situation by calling it "Uncharted Territory" for both men after so many years in WWE. As for what they will do if they join AEW, the August 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the return of Swerve Strickland, someone who has publicly mentioned Kofi on AEW programming in the past, needing a couple of partners as he confronted the AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Page and Brodido, as well as his previous rivals Ricochet and GOA.