At Least Seven Free Agents Reportedly 'Waiting' To Be Signed By AEW

The 90-day non-compete clause for various wrestlers released by WWE following WrestleMania 42 has expired, and new reports indicate that many of them are waiting to be signed by AEW ahead of the company's biggest show of the year, All In: London next month. F4WOnline confirmed that after speaking to sources, seven names are "waiting" to be signed to AEW.

The outlet was not able to confirm just who is waiting to be signed, or when those reported deals could be expected. Another source told F4WOnline that there could be more names, but they only personally knew of seven. The company is hosting a new pay-per-view, AEW Redemption, from the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday, but as of this writing, no reported names of signings have been leaked or reported ahead of the show.

According to Fightful Select, when they inquired about F4WOnline's report to those in AEW, sources would only note there were "several" waiting to debut or sign with the company. Again, no specific talents were named.

Back in April, numerous talents were released following the "Showcase of the Immortals," including Kairi Sane, Santos Escobar, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, the entire Wyatt Sicks, the Motor City Machine Guns, and more. In the days that followed those initial releases, it was revealed The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were also departing the company, reportedly due to being asked to take a pay cut in a restructured deal. Woods and Kingston's non-competes will be up in time for All In.