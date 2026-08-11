Former WWE Stars FKA The New Day Set For Chris Jericho Cruise

With the 90 day noncompete clause now a thing of a past and a well received animated video out there for all to see, all that's left for former New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods is for them to make their next move. And while the big move is still yet to happen, a booking the duo have just picked up has strongly hinted over what their future direction will be. Taking to Instagram Tuesday afternoon, AEW star Chris Jericho announced that Kingston and Woods, under the names Kofi and Austin Creed, would be part of the next Chris Jericho's Rockin' Rager At Sea cruise.

"Hello Cruisers!" Jericho posted. "It's a brand new day and we are beyond excited to announce that Kofi and Austin Creed are making their Jericho Cruise debut! Get ready for Unicorns, Trombones, Gaming, Pancakes and so much more, as two of the most entertaining personalities in the biz, bring the party!!!!"

New Day wasn't the only act announced for the cruise, as Jericho also revealed that AEW star Harley Cameron would be returning to "ROCK the deck." Cameron will be joined by former AEW star turned MLW wrestler Lady Frost and former TNA wrestler Myla Grace, with all three seemingly participating in the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Women's Championship tournament. The cruise will depart from Miami to the Bahamas on November 7, and will remain at sea until November 11.

This will be New Day's first appearance on the Jericho Cruise, and will likely fuel more speculation that Kingston and Woods will be joining Jericho and Cameron in AEW, a move that has been rumored for months. It is unknown if Kingston and Woods have officially signed with AEW or when they would debut, although with their non-competes now done, a move to the promotion could occur at any time.