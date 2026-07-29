Former Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Share Animated Video Implying Freedom From WWE
There are still a few days left before former New Day members and released WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are officially done with the promotion, as their 90 day noncompete clauses are set to expire in the next week. In preparation for that, the duo have come up with their own spin on a video hyping their future. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Kingston posted a several minute animated video, tagging Woods and the duo's gearmaker, graphic artist Jonathan Davenport.
Set in a circus tent, the video shows two unicorn stallions, representing Kingston and Woods, chained up in a stable. The two try, and eventually succeed, in breaking free, their chains dissolving. The stallions storm into the tent and towards the circus ring leader. Instead of attacking him, however, they run right past him and head towards the exit.
Before escaping, the stallions exchange a sad glance with another unicorn stallion, trapped behind a golden fence, whose horn has been broken in half, believed to represent Woods and Kingston's former stablemate Big E. He gives the duo a nod of approval, which they return, before smashing through the door. As a new dawn rises the following morning, Woods and Kingston can be seen in human form, walking towards the sunrise. As they do, their unicorn horns are shown to be left behind on the ground.
Having already achieved nearly 9,000 likes in just a few hours, the video seems to have only added even more excitement to Kingston and Woods' next move in the wrestling business. Though there is no confirmation at this time, many believe the duo will be signing with AEW, and several within the promotion have expressed interest in Kingston and Woods joining them.
Opinion: Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Will Sign With AEW, But Should Debut At All In
Honestly, there's not much more for me to say about the video I just described than what others are going to say. Yes, it's brilliant, it tugs on the heart strings, and while it did have some elements of the "prison break post-release" video every wrestler seems to make these days, it did so in a far more creative way than usual. Ultimately though, the big question is what Kingston and Woods should do next. To me, that answer is simple; they should go to AEW. Not only that, I expect they will be in AEW; Kingston and Woods are stars worthy of a big stage, and AEW is the biggest stage available to them. They will absolutely be going there, the only question is when. And to me, the answer should be none other than All In at Wembley Stadium, almost a month from today.
Now some people may think that's a bit too long of a wait; after all, Woods and Kingston will be available by next week. At the same time, the AEW World Tag Team Championship match is already set between Cope and Christian and the Young Bucks, and of the New Day matches people would want to see right away, the Bucks match is a top the list and is currently unavailable. So the options are either to come up with another program for Woods and Kingston, or wait till the biggest show possible to debut them. I like the latter better. Woods and Kingston showing up after the Bucks vs. Cope/Cage match works brilliantly, as does the duo being a surprise team if AEW chooses to change up their usual Casino Gauntlet match and does a tag team version. There'd be no better team to win that than New Day in that scenario, at least from where I stand. Whether they do those two scenarios, or another one, the song remains the same; when, not if, New Day show up in AEW, it should be at All In, and not a moment sooner.