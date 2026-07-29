Former Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Share Animated Video Implying Freedom From WWE

Honestly, there's not much more for me to say about the video I just described than what others are going to say. Yes, it's brilliant, it tugs on the heart strings, and while it did have some elements of the "prison break post-release" video every wrestler seems to make these days, it did so in a far more creative way than usual. Ultimately though, the big question is what Kingston and Woods should do next. To me, that answer is simple; they should go to AEW. Not only that, I expect they will be in AEW; Kingston and Woods are stars worthy of a big stage, and AEW is the biggest stage available to them. They will absolutely be going there, the only question is when. And to me, the answer should be none other than All In at Wembley Stadium, almost a month from today.

Now some people may think that's a bit too long of a wait; after all, Woods and Kingston will be available by next week. At the same time, the AEW World Tag Team Championship match is already set between Cope and Christian and the Young Bucks, and of the New Day matches people would want to see right away, the Bucks match is a top the list and is currently unavailable. So the options are either to come up with another program for Woods and Kingston, or wait till the biggest show possible to debut them. I like the latter better. Woods and Kingston showing up after the Bucks vs. Cope/Cage match works brilliantly, as does the duo being a surprise team if AEW chooses to change up their usual Casino Gauntlet match and does a tag team version. There'd be no better team to win that than New Day in that scenario, at least from where I stand. Whether they do those two scenarios, or another one, the song remains the same; when, not if, New Day show up in AEW, it should be at All In, and not a moment sooner.