AEW Star Says Former New Day Would 'Make A Great Addition' Following Their WWE Release

One of the most shocking things to happen in professional wrestling this year was New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston departing WWE at the beginning of May. Woods and Kingston were reportedly asked to take a massive pay cut by the company post-WrestleMania 42, and decided to leave instead.

Since the news broke, multiple AEW stars have expressed how much they'd like to see the team in their company. "The Pride of Pro Wrestling" and the newest member of The Opps, Anthony Bowens, told Adrian Hernandez he would also like to see New Day in AEW.

"Two insanely talented performers," Bowens said. "Two quality human beings as well, I think they'd make a great addition. They'd be two people that I'd love to rip their arms off in the ring, if they ever stepped in the ring with me... Those are two accomplished individuals. You got a former world champion in there. You got a former tag team champion in there, you got [Intercontinental] Champions, you got everything in there. These are two super stars that I think would even continue to shift more momentum toward everything that we've been doing. I'm sure they have a lot of aggression and stuff that they want to get out of their system. I'm sure they want to get back to the ring as quickly as they can."

If the New Day have standard 90-day compete clauses with WWE after the reported mutual decision for them to part ways with the company, both men would be available to join AEW at the beginning of August. That's a notable month for AEW, as All In London will be held on August 30 from Wembley Stadium.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.