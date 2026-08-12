AEW's MVP Explains Why New Day Leaving WWE Is 'Uncharted Territory'
Amongst the slew of post-WWE WrestleMania 42 departures, two of the most surprising were Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the former New Day, who are now going by Kofi and Austin Creed. According to reports, Kofi and Creed were asked to restructure their deals, and rather than take a pay cut, the men chose to depart the company. On an episode of "Marking Out," fellow former WWE star, and current AEW talent, MVP spoke about the star's departures and how things are different now in the TKO-owned company.
"This is uncharted territory, because that's not how Vince [McMahon] got down," he explained. "I'm only aware of one individual who, under Vince's regime, it was told to me that they got a fat contract and Vince wanted to downgrade their contract after awhile... I can't validate that. But, WWE is now under the TKO banner. So, you have people that aren't wrestling people in charge of a wrestling company. They are business."
MVP said that he heard that TKO wanted the New Day to take a 50 percent pay cut, something rumored in previous reports regarding Creed and Kofi. The AEW star that he understands, from a corporate aspect, having older talent age out, but the wrestling business is very different. He also explained that WWE contracts, at least when he was there, "were horribly one-sided."
"Every lawyer that I've ever shown my old WWE contracts to, they're like, 'I could never let you sign this,'" MVP said. "They look at it like, 'This is disgusting.' But, when you're the only game in town, the only place that can pay and can make you rich, well, what are you going to do?"
MVP: Former New Day are Still Big Draws
MVP said that the decision was made by the higher ups "in the tower" and later on handed down, without the talent present. He said he believes Creed and Kofi leaving was "probably what the brass wanted anyway."
"Even though Kofi and Woods are older, they're still huge stars," MVP said. "They're a major draw. They still move merch. Problem is, WWE still owns that merch. They can still sell that merch."
He further explained WWE contracts, to his understanding, a bit more. He said talent are obligated to WWE for as long as they signed, but at any point, the company can release a star, and WWE is only obligated to pay that star for 90 days, thus the time period someone usually cannot work or appear for another company.
Kofi and Creed were recently announced for the Jericho Cruise in November, and are also heavily rumored to be headed to AEW, possibly even appearing at AEW All In: London at the end of August. MVP said he's happy for the stars.
"I have great respect for them that they were able to say, 'I'm in a financial position where I can tell you to kiss my a**. I'm not going to be disrespected like that and I'll walk,'" he said.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.