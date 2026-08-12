AEW's MVP Explains Why New Day Leaving WWE Is 'Uncharted Territory'

Amongst the slew of post-WWE WrestleMania 42 departures, two of the most surprising were Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the former New Day, who are now going by Kofi and Austin Creed. According to reports, Kofi and Creed were asked to restructure their deals, and rather than take a pay cut, the men chose to depart the company. On an episode of "Marking Out," fellow former WWE star, and current AEW talent, MVP spoke about the star's departures and how things are different now in the TKO-owned company.

"This is uncharted territory, because that's not how Vince [McMahon] got down," he explained. "I'm only aware of one individual who, under Vince's regime, it was told to me that they got a fat contract and Vince wanted to downgrade their contract after awhile... I can't validate that. But, WWE is now under the TKO banner. So, you have people that aren't wrestling people in charge of a wrestling company. They are business."

MVP said that he heard that TKO wanted the New Day to take a 50 percent pay cut, something rumored in previous reports regarding Creed and Kofi. The AEW star that he understands, from a corporate aspect, having older talent age out, but the wrestling business is very different. He also explained that WWE contracts, at least when he was there, "were horribly one-sided."

"Every lawyer that I've ever shown my old WWE contracts to, they're like, 'I could never let you sign this,'" MVP said. "They look at it like, 'This is disgusting.' But, when you're the only game in town, the only place that can pay and can make you rich, well, what are you going to do?"