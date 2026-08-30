AEW All In 2026 Results - Ospreay Vs. Omega, Mone Vs. Nightingale, Casino Gauntlet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW All In, emanating from Wembley Stadium in London, England.
All In returns to London having been held in Texas last year, headlined by home national Will Ospreay's challenge against the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Having won the Men's Owen Hart Cup, Ospreay confirmed he would be looking to become the first Briton to win a major World title in Britain, coming against a rival who holds two singles wins over him since 2015.
Prior to that clash there will be seven different championship matches. AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale defends against Women's Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Mone. Mone won the tournament for a second consecutive year and will be challenging for the one title that eluded her last year, having fallen to defeat against Toni Storm in Texas.
Kyle Fletcher will be defending his International Championship against fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada, and family member-turned-rival, Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita dethroned Okada for the belt in May, with Fletcher then dethroning him in July.
Jon Moxley will be defending his Continental Championship in the final of the Continental Challenge Cup, having reached the final opposite Nigel McGuinness. The Young Bucks are challenging for the World Tag Team Championship held by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a tag team dream match. The Women's Tag Team titles will also be on the line as Divine Dominion defends against another set of home nationals in the Brawling Birds.
Kevin Knight puts his TNT Championship up against Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. And there will be a Casino Gauntlet to determine a new number one contender to the World Championship. Andrade and MJF have been confirmed as entrants one and two respectively, with Chris Jericho, Mark Davis, and Tommaso Ciampa among those pulling a number to enter if and when called.
But before all that, on the Buy-In, Maya World will be defending her TBS Championship against Persephone. The Opps will be fighting Lio Rush and the Rascalz in eight-man tag team action. Big Boom AJ will be returning to action alongside QT Marshall teaming with the Hurt Syndicate against Shane Taylor Promotions. Skye Blue and Julia Hart will be teaming against Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander.
And looking to bridge the gap between the Buy-In and main card, "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido will be putting their Trios Championship up in a Roulette Royal; the Bang Bang Gang, the Dogs, the Conglomeration, the Demand, and the Death Riders have all been confirmed to challenge, with a wild card team slated beyond them.
All In's main card is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM ET, while the Buy-In will begin at 11 AM ET, and will be available to watch for those in the US via HBO MAX. For those watching internationally, the show will be available via Amazon Prime and MyAEW.
The Opps vs. Lio Rush & The Rascalz
The match bell rings and both teams begin to brawl in the ring, the field clearing to leave just Lio Rush and Action Andretti to get things started.
Rush sends Andretti out of the ring, galloping on all fours to deliver a suicide dive to take him out. Andretti retakes control in the ring and begins to work over Rush alongside Anthony Bowens. Andretti hits a running shooting star press and Bowens for the cover, but Rush kicks out at two.
Hook tags in and drops Rush with suplexes, tagging back out to Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata extends his hand, it's taken by Rush and bitten. Shibata fights him off and extends the hand once more, but this time goes for a kick to the gut when Rush takes it.
Rush rolls Shibata up for a two and tags out to Dezmond Xavier, charging into the ring and taking out Hook. Bowens runs in the ring but gets taken out, Xavier and Zachary Wentz working over Hook before Bowens came back in to take them out. Myron Reed comes in the ring to meet Bowens, working with Xavier and Wentz to triple team him and make the cover. Bowens kicks out at two.
Andretti hits Reed with a shotgun dropkick, followed then by a T-Bone suplex from Hook and a shotgun dropkick from Shibata. Reed drops Hook and Andretti with a double cutter, following up with a cutter to Andretti off the apron and onto the floor.
Shibata kicks Reed in the face as he returns to the ring with Andretti. Bowens takes out all of the Rascalz from the top rope to the outside of the ring. He and Reed begin fighting in the ring, while Rush makes a quick tag unknown to him.
Bowens clears the ring and Rush makes his presence known, ascending to the top rope and connecting with a frog splash for the winning pinfall.
Lio Rush & The Rascalz def. The Opps via Pinfall
The Sisters of Sin vs. Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander
The match begins with Skye Blue and Harley Cameron in the ring, Blue ripping Cameron down to the mat by heir hair. Cameron takes Blue down and begins to rain down right hands, delivering a shining wizard and making the cover for a one-count.
Cameron returns Blue to her corner and tags out to Statlander, who drops Cameron onto Blue and goes for the cover but Blue kicks out early again and gets a tag out to Julia Hart. Statlander sends Hart into the corner and runs at her, hitting her outstretched boot as Hart follows up with a hurricanrana and tags back out to Blue.
Statlander tags out to Cameron, rallying to take out Blue. Hart tries to sneak attack her but she turns and drops her on the apron before taking out Blue on the outside. She looks for a running attack but Hart obstructs her, allowing her team to retake control back in the ring.
Cameron calls for Statlander as Hart continues to press the advantage back in the ring, but she can do nothing as the Sisters of Sin continue to isolate her on their side of the ring. Cameron kicks both Hart and Blue away to get the tag to Statlander, who then rallies in the ring with chops to both Sisters of Sin.
Statlander hits a German suplex on Blue, catching Hart and slamming her onto Blue before going for the cover to no avail. Hart manages to maneuver Statlander into a manji-gatame but Statlander escapes with the help of Cameron.
Cameron rallies against Blue with a roundhouse kick and a crucifix bomb before turning her attention to Hart, getting dropped. Statlander then came in with a discus lariat to take out Hart only to get a dropkick from Blue for her troubles.
Hart and Cameron were left in the ring while Blue tried to deliver a crossbody off the apron onto Statlander. Statlander caught her and dropped her with a slam to the floor.
Statlander got a tag in on Cameron as she delivered a backstabber to Hart, allowing Statlander to pick Hart up into Saturday Night Fever for the winning pinfall.
Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron def. The Sisters of Sin via Pinfall