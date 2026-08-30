AEW All In 2026 Results - Ospreay Vs. Omega, Mone Vs. Nightingale, Casino Gauntlet

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW All In, emanating from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

All In returns to London having been held in Texas last year, headlined by home national Will Ospreay's challenge against the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Having won the Men's Owen Hart Cup, Ospreay confirmed he would be looking to become the first Briton to win a major World title in Britain, coming against a rival who holds two singles wins over him since 2015.

Prior to that clash there will be seven different championship matches. AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale defends against Women's Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Mone. Mone won the tournament for a second consecutive year and will be challenging for the one title that eluded her last year, having fallen to defeat against Toni Storm in Texas.

Kyle Fletcher will be defending his International Championship against fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada, and family member-turned-rival, Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita dethroned Okada for the belt in May, with Fletcher then dethroning him in July.

Jon Moxley will be defending his Continental Championship in the final of the Continental Challenge Cup, having reached the final opposite Nigel McGuinness. The Young Bucks are challenging for the World Tag Team Championship held by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a tag team dream match. The Women's Tag Team titles will also be on the line as Divine Dominion defends against another set of home nationals in the Brawling Birds.

Kevin Knight puts his TNT Championship up against Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. And there will be a Casino Gauntlet to determine a new number one contender to the World Championship. Andrade and MJF have been confirmed as entrants one and two respectively, with Chris Jericho, Mark Davis, and Tommaso Ciampa among those pulling a number to enter if and when called.

But before all that, on the Buy-In, Maya World will be defending her TBS Championship against Persephone. The Opps will be fighting Lio Rush and the Rascalz in eight-man tag team action. Big Boom AJ will be returning to action alongside QT Marshall teaming with the Hurt Syndicate against Shane Taylor Promotions. Skye Blue and Julia Hart will be teaming against Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander.

And looking to bridge the gap between the Buy-In and main card, "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido will be putting their Trios Championship up in a Roulette Royal; the Bang Bang Gang, the Dogs, the Conglomeration, the Demand, and the Death Riders have all been confirmed to challenge, with a wild card team slated beyond them.

All In's main card is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM ET, while the Buy-In will begin at 11 AM ET, and will be available to watch for those in the US via HBO MAX. For those watching internationally, the show will be available via Amazon Prime and MyAEW.