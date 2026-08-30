Lio Rush & The Rascalz Kick Off AEW All In 2026 Buy In With A Win Over The Opps

The Buy-In portion of AEW All In London 2026 kicked off in style with a big eight-man tag team match that saw Lio Rush teaming up with Desmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz to take on The Opps. Katsuyori Shibata, Hook, Action Andretti, and Anthony Bowens wanted to kick off their new era in style, but it was Rush who got the win for his team.

All eight men brawled to start things off before Rush and Andretti kept their feud from Ring of Honor going, with Rush hitting a Tope Suicida and Andretti hitting a one-man Spanish Fly. The Opps singled out Rush as Bowens, Hook, and Shibata all took turns in taking down the unpredictable star, but when Shibata looked to offer a handshake to Rush, he was bitten for his efforts. Shibata would try again but instead took no chances and took Rush down.

Xavier finally got the tag in to take out Bowens, before Wentz tagged in as The Rascalz executed some double team moves on Hook. Reed then got involved and quickly made things a three-on-one situation for Bowens as he was targeted by The Rascalz. Andretti and Hook got back in to take out Reed, leading to Shibata hitting a Drop Kick in the corner, and even hit a Suplex on Rush on the apron, but Rush would counter when they got to the floor when he hit a Suplex of his own.

A Double Cutter from reed on Hook and Andretti led to Reed hitting a Flying Cutter on Andretti to the floor, but when the action returned to the ring, he couldn't hit the 450 Splash as Andretti rolled out of the way. Once again, all eight man managed took turns in dishing out punishment, but it was Bowens who stood tall at the end with a Diving Crossbody to the outside on The Rascalz. Bowens was able to take out all three of The Rascalz, unaware that Rush had made the blind tag who came in with a Springboard Cutter and a Frog Splash to gain the victory for his team.