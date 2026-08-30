Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron Overcome The Sisters Of Sin During AEW All In Buy In

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, who recently returned to the ring after a seven week absence due to injury, defeated The Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue on the Buy In ahead of AEW All In London on Sunday. While it took some teamwork to put two-thirds of the Artist of Stardom Champions away, it was Statlander to get the pin.

Blue and Cameron started off the match, where the babyface dominated Blue, before Blue kicked out of a Shining Wizard. Cameron isolated Blue in their corner before tagging in Statlander, who sent Cameron crashing down onto Blue in the middle of the ring. Blue was able to get out of a stalled vertical suplex, and got to her corner where Hart tagged in briefly.

The babyfaces remained in control, and Cameron took out Blue with a dropkick through the ropes to the outside. Blue ran around the ring and caught Cameron with a kick to the jaw as Cameron chased after her. The heels had the upper hand for a moment, before Statlander tagged in and cleaned house.

Statlander got Hart on her shoulders, but Hart countered into the Flying Octopus Hold and almost had the former AEW Women's World Champion rolled up at one point. Hart locked in the Hartless Submission on Statlander until Cameron forced the break and got Statlander back in the corner to tag herself in.

Blue took down Cameron with a rolling neck breaker, and both teams engaged in a flurry of offense. Statlander dropped Blue on the floor outside of the ring as Cameron and Hart engaged in a strike fest inside it. In the end, Cameron hit a backstabber to Hart, and Statlander hit the Sunday Night Fever for the win.