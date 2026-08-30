Hurt Syndicate, Boom & Doom Earn Buy In Victory At AEW All In 2026

For the first time in history, the BOOM! was brought to Wembley Stadium as Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall teamed up with The Hurt Syndicate on the Buy-In portion of AEW All In London 2026. They faced off with Shane Taylor Promotions after AJ and Big Justice offered Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin more money, and that money paid off as they picked up the victory.

Lee Moriarty was targeted in the early as AJ hit a Stalling Vertical Suplex, but Marshall tried to get involved, he was cut off by Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean, allowing Taylor to hit a Leg Drop on the apron. After STP used their numbers advantage to help work over Marshall, he managed to tag in AJ but he was quickly worked over in the corner as Lashley and Benjamin were forced to watch on.

AJ managed to create enough space after being worked over for some time as Lashley got the tag, with the "Walking Armageddon" demolishing Bravo and Dean in the ring and Taylor on the outside with a Spear. Lashley got a near fall after a Running Powerslam, which was cut off by Bravo who slapped him on the head, but despite looking in danger, The Infantry worked over Lashley and hit a Neckbreaker on Lashley. That was short-lived when Benjamin entered the match as Bravo and Dean were taken out, leading to Taylor getting involved to make the save.

AJ and Marshall returned to give The Hurt Syndicate a numbers advantage over Taylor, with the big man being hit with a Powerboom. The Infantry felt the wrath of some German Suplexes from Benjamin, Lashley hit Moriarty with a Spear, and both AJ and Big Justice got some Spears of their own when The Infantry got back to their feet. Lashley finished things off with a Dominator on Bravo to get the win for his team. After the match, AJ and Big Justice presented Lashley and Benjamin with a giant cheque for $50,000 for helping them, completed with a watermark of The Rizzler.