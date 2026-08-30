WWE Raw Spoilers From 8/28 Taping In Cleveland Reportedly Revealed

Ahead of tomorrow night's "WWE Raw," both this week's episodes of "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" were taped this past Friday at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Here are the full spoilers for Monday's show, courtesy of PWInsider.

As announced last week, the recently crowned Raquel Rodriguez will put her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against former champion Sol Ruca. Thanks to an interference by Lyra Valkyria, Rodriguez retains her championship. Also, in the women's division, another vignette for former "WWE NXT" and AAA star Lola Vice's upcoming main roster arrival airs. Lastly, Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer trade words backstage. Vaquer is on her way towards competing for the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan on the September 7 edition of "Raw."

Over on the men's side, Dragon Lee defeated Ethan Page to become the new number one contender to Chad Gable's Intercontinental Championship. The AAA Mega Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh overcame Je'Von Evans and Joe Hendry. This tag team match was made after McDonagh interfered in Mysterio's singles match against Evans. And Paul Heyman weighs in on Oba Femi and Bron Breakker's upcoming clashing at Sunday Night's Main Event.

Regarding the storylines within The Bloodline, Royce Keys and OTM attack the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) backstage. Jacob Fatu runs them off, then heads to the ring and properly calls them out. Before finding out who he's putting his World Heavyweight Championship up against in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 14 between Penta or Rey Fenix, Roman Reigns and LA Knight trade barbs during their in-ring promo. During their confrontation, the cameras head backstage showing Solo Sikoa laid out.

And in the main event, in their brother versus brother showdown, Penta topples his brother Fenix to become Reigns new number one contender. Locking eyes, "The OTC" returns to the ring and raises his championship in the air as Penta looks on.