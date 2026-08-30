Brawling Birds Topple Divine Dominion To Capture Women's Tag Title At AEW All In 2026

The Brawling Birds, Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter, scored a huge victory in their home country when they defeated Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships at AEW All In: London. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross put up a fight, but they just couldn't keep the Birds down.

The women brawled on the outside shortly after the bell rang, and the heels got the upper hand. Back in the ring, Bayne took out Hayter with a spear, then laid her across the top rope and stepped on her throat.

Kross hit a pendulum German suplex from the ropes to Hayter and Bayne went for the cover as the legal woman, but Hayter kicked out. She capitalized with a clothesline on Kross and was able to tag in Windsor. The Brawling Birds tried to hit a double team move to Kross, but were sent head-first into one another as Kross countered.

The Birds hit double German suplexes, but the Divine Dominion rolled through to hit two of their own. Hayter and Windsor hit a double superplex to Bayne, and Hayter almost had the champion pinned off a knee strike. Kross and Bayne dominated Hayter with another series of offense, but Hayter fought it all off before succumbing to the Heaven to Hell. Kross almost had her pinned, but Windsor pulled Kross out of the ring.

Windsor took out Bayne with a German suplex on the apron. Hayter hit a back breaker to Kross, and she and Windsor connected with double lariats before hitting the Two Birds, One Stone for the victory.