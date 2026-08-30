Kazuchika Okada Wins Three-Way At AEW All In 2026 To Become New International Champ

Kazuchika Okada won the International Championship over Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW ALL IN.

Fletcher immediately Superkicked Okada out of the ring before exchanging blows with Takeshita. Okada pulled Takeshita from the ring and landed an uppercut before landing double DDTs onto the floor. He took them out again with a tope suicida. Takeshita landed a Rainmaker on Okada and Fletcher followed with a Raging Fire on Takeshita. Okada got the screwdriver and Fletcher caught him, so Okada said it was for him to use on Takeshita. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but moved and Takeshita suplexed Okada and Fletcher. Takeshita picked up the screwdriver and tossed it to the floor. Okada took him down with a dropkick.

Okada mistakenly hit Fletcher with the Rainmaker and then sent him down twice on purpose. Fletcher sent Okada down with a lariat. Takeshita followed with a Helluva Kick on Fletcher before lifting him up from the top. Fletcher escaped and went for a brainbuster, but Takeshita reversed in a DDT and followed with a running knee. Takeshita landed Raging Fire. Okada broke up the pin and landed Rainmaker. Fletcher broke up the pin. Fletcher and Okada were down and Okada kicked them both in the head. They all exchanged blows before kicking Okada out of the ring.

Fletcher and Takeshita exchanged blows in the center of the ring while Okada got the screwdriver. Okada left it on the edge of the apron and got sent to the outside on the other side. Takeshita landed the Blue Thunder Bomb on Fletcher. Fletcher landed the turnbuckle brainbuster. Okada did The Rainmaker on Fletcher for the win.