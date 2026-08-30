Andrade Pins Nick Wayne In Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In: London

The Casino Gauntlet match has become an annual tradition at AEW's biggest show of the year, and AEW All In London 2026 was no exception as a whole host of performers fought for the chance to earn a shot at the AEW World Champion at any time in the next year. In the end, it was the current AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo who walked out of Wembley Stadium with a guaranteed title shot under his belt.

Andrade and MJF entered at numbers one and two and immediately went after one another after weeks of attacking each other. Andrade had time to take pictures with some ladies at ringside, but Nick Wayne jumped the gun and attacked Andrade by entering the match early. Wayne and MJF worked together before "Speedball" Mike Bailey entered at number four, who teamed up with Andrade to take out Wayne and MJF on the outside before turning on each other as Tommaso Ciampa entered at number five. Before Ciampa could even get to the ring, Chris Jericho entered at number six, who attacked Ciampa on the ramp.

Jericho locked in the Walls of Jericho on MJF, but that was broken up by the number seven entrant Mark Davis who took out the entire field with a series of Piledrivers. In at number eight was Komander, who hit his Tightrope Dive to the outside after Justin Roberts called him Mistico during his entrance. Speaking of Mistico, he did end up entering at number nine, but before he could get to the ring, Daniel Garcia entered at number ten to attack Mistico.

Mistico did dish out the punishment on the rest of the field but was eventually neutralized by MJF. Bailey had his toes bitten by Ciampa as "Jungle" Jack Perry entered at number 11, who took out Andrade and Garcia immediately. Perry locked Ciampa in the Snare Trap but that was broken up by Wayne. Jericho hit the Judas Effect on MJF for a near fall, and Wayne hit a Destroyer on Perry on the outside, who then followed up with a Phoenix Splash on Davis for a near fall.

MJF would kick Wayne in the groin and hit the Heatseeker, but when Wayne was rolled into the middle of the ring, Andrade hit a Spinning Elbow on MJF to take him out of the ring, and he stole the pin by covering Wayne to get the victory.