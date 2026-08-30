Full Match Order For WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Reportedly Revealed

"WWE NXT" Heatwave is set to face-off against the final four matches of AEW All In: London, and the reported match order has been revealed. Fightful Select revealed the order just minutes before the show was set to go on the air with five title matches, as well as a submission match.

According to Fightful Select, the unification match combining the WWE Women's Speed Championship with the Women's North American Championship will kick off the show. Speed Champion Wren Sinclair and NA Champion Zaria will square off in a triple threat involving Kali Armstrong.

The NXT Tag Team Championship bout pitting Myles Borne and Tavion Heights against the Vanity Project will follow, then Nattie and Jaida Parker will face off in a submission match.

The NXT Women's Championship match where Kendal Grey defends against Kelani Jordan will then take place, followed by Borne defending his North American Championship against Jackson Drake. The show will be main evented by the NXT Championship bout, where Tony D'Angelo will defend his gold against Cruz Montana, Grayson Waller, and Zilla Fatu.