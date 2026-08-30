Cope & Cage Defeat Young Bucks Before Facing Down Rivals At AEW All In: London

Cope and Christian defeated the Young Bucks in a dream match to retain the AEW World Tag Titles at AEW All In before coming face-to-face with a group of tag teams looking to stake their claim on the championship.

Cope and Christian kept control of the match in the opening minutes of the match. The Bucks double teamed them and shifted the momentum. The Bucks Superkicked Cope to the outside, but Christian sent Nick face first into Matt's butt. Cope followed with a DDT on Matt on the apron.

Nick dumped Christian to the outside and faceplanted Cope. He took out Christian with a moonsault. The Bucks double teamed Cope. Nick ran into the ringpost and kicked it before Christian swept his legs on the apron. Cope worked Nick's leg with a deep single leg crab. Matt with two Northern Light suplexes on Christian before landing a third on both of them. Nick's leg gave out during a Meltzer Driver attempt. Christian kicked Matt in the yambags and spiked Nick. Cope and Christian landed Shatter Machine on Matt.

Christian and Cope landed a double superplex on Matt. Nick followed with a 450 on both of them. Cope speared Christian after getting faked out and the Bucks landed two BTE Triggers. The Bucks went for a Meltzer Driver, but Cope speared Nick out of the air. Christian landed the Killswitch on Matt. Cage threw Matt in the air so Cope could spear him. Christian grabbed a belt and got caught. Christian put a weapon in his arm brace and hit Matt. Christian delivered Matt into a spear and Christian covered him to retain.

After the match, Motor City Machine Guns, FTR, and New Level came down to the ring for a staredown.