Zaria Unifies WWE NXT Women's North American Title, Women's Speed Title At Heatwave

The NXT Women's North American and WWE Women's Speed Championship are officially merged, with Zaria walking out of "WWE NXT" Heatwave as the holder.

For this unification match, the red-haired Aussie took on Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong. All three sought an early win with surprise roll-ups, and all three managed to kick out of them.

Zaria finally gained an advantage when she delivered a back drop to Armstrong and a double suplex to both her opponents. Armstrong gained her own momentum shortly after when she rocked Zaria with a spear on the outside. When she charged in for another one on Sinclair, however, she found herself crashing into the steel steps instead.

Back from commercial break, Armstrong landed spears in both corners. Sinclair eventually burst out of hers and backslid Zaria into a near fall. Chops on Zaria and Armstrong followed, with Armstrong then eating a dropkick, which in turn dropped Zaria into a DDT. When Zaria recovered, she used Sinclair as a human cannonball on Armstrong in the corner. Zaria and Armstrong then traded strikes that ended with the latter delivering a sitout powerbomb. Sinclair broke up Armstrong's subsequent pinfall attempt, only to walk into a double spear from Zaria.

Armstrong sent Sinclair to the outside with the Kali Connection and rolled up Zaria for a near fall. Zaria and Armstrong headbutted each other moments after, allowing Sinclair to hit an X-Factor on the former. As Sinclair then locked in the Final Wrench, Armstrong pulled her to the outside floor for a powerslam. Upon returning to the ring, Armstrong immediately ate a spear and F5, ensuring that Zaria took home the win.

Sinclair had captured the WWE Women's Speed Championship by besting Fallon Henley in March. Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley in June to claim the NXT Women's North American Championship.