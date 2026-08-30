Vanity Project Defeat Borne & Heights, Reclaim Tag Title Gold At WWE NXT Heatwave

The Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes are once again NXT Tag Team Champions after a victory over Myles Borne and Tavion Heights at "WWE NXT" Heatwave on Sunday. Despite Heights being adamant he "wasn't sure what he would do" if they lost the titles, he didn't turn heel on his friend after the match.

Borne and Baylor started off the bout, but fast-paced action and tags saw everyone involved in the match early. Smokes bounced Borne spine-first off the ring apron, and isolated him in the Vanity Project corner. Borne took a beating from the challengers before finally getting to his partner for the tag.

Heights cleaned house and got Baylor into an ankle lock. Smokes tries to get involved, but Heights took him out with a gut-wrench powerbomb before getting Baylor back in the hold. Smokes broke things up, then took out Heights with a chop block and got Heights in their corner this time. When Borne was able to get back in the match, he hit two powerslams on Baylor and he and Heights hit a neck breaker/DDT combination to the challengers, who wouldn't stay down.

Heights took out both members of Vanity Project with a belly-to-belly suplex off the ropes, knocking Smokes into Baylor, but it still wasn't enough to put them away. Baylor sent Borne into Heights, knocking him off the ring apron, and Vanity Project hit their stomp/neck breaker combination finisher for the victory.