Darby Allin Reclaims TNT Title With Poetic Win Over Kevin Knight At AEW All In 2026

After months of bad blood, Darby Allin finally got the chance to get his hands on Kevin Knight as he challenged for the AEW TNT Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match at AEW All In London 2026. In a bout that saw blood, surprise returns, some of the biggest dives in AEW history, it was Darby who emerged as the new champion.

Darby tried to get off to a hot start but Knight quickly cut him off and went under the ring to get some plunder. As Knight was pulling a table from under the ring, a bloodied Darby hit a Tope Suicida. He set up the steps but Knight countered with a leaping Lariat, and would end up hitting another leaping Lariat, this time from with a springboard from the ring and on to the announce table. Knight would bring a number of chairs into play, but it Knight who ate the steel as Darby hit a Code Red off the top rope to the chairs.

This then prompted the Don Callis Family to get involved, with Brian Cage and Jake Doyle hitting a Back Body Drop on Darby who ended up getting crotched on the chairs. However, Steven Borden hot the ring to make the save for Darby and ended up taking out Doyle, only for Cage to level the playing field and hitting a Powerbomb on Borden through a table. Darby, who now had his hands tied behind his back, hit a Hurricanrana on Cage and another Tope Suicida to Knight, but Cage fired back up with a Suplex from the apron to the ring.

Cage set Darby up for the Coast To Coast Drop Kick but the lights went out, and Metallica's "Seek and Destroy" blared over the speakers as Sting made a surprise return to save the day. He took out Cage and Doyle on the outside, and then Knight with a Scorpion Death Drop, before asking Steven to set up a ladder. Both Sting and his son ascended to the top, but Steven talked his dad down, and Steven hit a huge Crossbody to Cage and Doyle on the outside.

Knight tried to get to the top of ramp to escape Darby but he was beaten down on the stage. This led to Darby climbing the side of the stage for a massive Coffin Drop that sent both men through the stage. Darby emerged from the wreckage and Knight was being wheeled out on a stretcher, but Darby called off the paramedics and to get revenge for what happened at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, hit a Coffin Drop off the entrance ramp onto Knight who was laying on a stretcher to finally get the victory and become the new AEW TNT Champion.