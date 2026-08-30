Mercedes Mone Beats Willow Nightingale & Captures AEW World Title At All In: London

Mercedes Moné defeated Willow Nightingale to finally win the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All' In.

To start, Nightingale drove Moné into the corner, dumped her over the ropes and landed a cannonball as soon as the bell rang. Moné kicked Nightingale on her broken hand, but she drove Moné into the barricade. She sent Moné and the turnbuckle down. Moné sent her face first into the exposed turnbuckle. Moné targeted Nightingale's smile and broken hand. Moné landed two amigos and rolled to the apron before Nightingale suplexed her onto the floor.

Nightingale went up top and Moné followed and put her in a Kimura lock. Nightingale sent her to the mat and landed a missile dropkick. Moné landed a backstabber. Nightingale landed a Spanish Fly. Moné put her in the Statement Maker and rolled her away from the ropes. Nightingale reversed into a Death Valley Driver. She went for a cannonball, but Moné moved and hit a sunset flip powerbomb. Nightingale slipped off the ropes and Moné pulled her down. Nightingale landed a moonsault and went for Babe With the Powerbomb, but Moné went for Moné Maker. Moné hit her in the exposed turnbuckle and landed Moné Maker, but Nightingale got her shoulder up at the last second. Moné attacked her broken hand. Nightingale pounced her into Aubrey Edwards.

Moné sent Nightingale into the announce table and steps. She unwrapped Nightingale's hands and wrenched her fingers. Moné held the Women's title up and charged at Nightingale, but she sent Moné into the steps and hit her in the back with the title twice. Back in the ring, she landed Babe With the Powerbomb, but Moné kicked out as Edwards crawled towards them. Nightingale sent her into the exposed turnbuckle. She went for an avalanche Dr. Bomb, but Moné countered into a hurricanrana. Moné locked in Statement Maker. Moné captured her arm and rolled her into a neck wrench. Moné stood on her hand and Nightingale passed out.