Will Ospreay Crowned AEW World Champ With Bloody Triumph Over Kenny Omega At All In

It all came down to this. The main event of AEW All In London 2026 saw Kenny Omega defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay, and after wild and bloody affair, Ospreay reached the promise land by becoming the first Englishman to win a world title on home soil.

Throughout the first half of the match, both men were fairly evenly matched as Omega used his experience and Ospreay used his speed to gain the advantage at different points. The tide turned when Ospreay got too emotional and Omega took the chance to hit the challenger with a TV monitor to bust him open.

A bloodied Ospreay was given a Running Powerbomb onto the timekeeper's table but just managed to beat the ten count on the outside. He was given a V-Trigger on his way back in the ring, a Dragon Suplex on the apron, and then a Tope Con Hilo on the outside as doctors looked at Ospreay. Omega looked to finish things with a Drop Kick, a V-Trigger, and an Avalanche Croyt's Wrath but Ospreay just about kicked out. Omega was vicious with his strikes and hit two Snap Dragon Suplexes as well as another V-Trigger, but out of nowhere, Ospreay hits the Hidden Blade that cut Omega on the eye.

Both exchanged strikes which Ospreay got the better of with a stiff Headbutt, and a straight kick to the head. Now it was Ospreay's turn to turn nasty with the strikes, who repeatedly elbowed Omega in the back of the head. A Hidden Blade earned a two-count for the challenger, as did a Styles Clash, but when he went for the Oscutter, Omega delivered a knee to the neck. Another strike exchange ended with a trio of V-Triggers, a Poisonrana, and the dreaded Tiger Driver '91 from Omega, who followed up with the One-Winged Angel. No one has kicked out of that move in AEW when Omega has delivered it, but this time, Ospreay did as he powered out at two.

Omega went for a second but Ospreay escaped and hit the Tiger Driver '91 himself, but couldn't capitalize. That looked to be the last of Ospreay's energy as he fell after missing a strike, but after absorbing another two V-Triggers, he caught the third and hit a One-Winged Angel of his own, and a Stormbreaker, both of which Omega kicked out of at the count of one. That really was the last of Omega's energy as Ospreay hit one last Hidden Blade to earn the win to become the AEW World Champion.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Omega and Ospreay, both crying after such a match, hugged it out with Omega placing the title belt on Ospreay's shoulder and raising his hand in victory.