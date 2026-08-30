Jackson Drake Wins WWE NXT NA Title, Myles Borne Turns On Tavion Heights At Heatwave

Myles Borne's luck went from bad to worse at "WWE NXT" Heatwave.

In his second of two matches today, Borne defended the NXT North American Championship against Vanity Project's Jackson Drake. Drake rocked Borne with an enzuigiri early on before sending them both flying over the top rope to the outside.

Back from commercial break, Borne landed a dropkick, to which Drake answered with a cutter. After wiping out Borne with a dive through the ropes, Drake looked for a 450 Splash. Borne rolled out of the way, only to eat a gutbuster from the Vanity Project member seconds later.

Borne bounced back with a dropkick and a pair of powerbombs. A dropkick then sent Drake off the top turnbuckle and onto the outside floor. With the referee distracted, Myka Lockdown attacked the defending champion with a knee to the midsection and a powerslam on the floor. When Brad Baylor hopped up to the apron, Tavion Heights swept him off of it. Back in the ring, Drake followed with a 450 Splash on Borne for the win.

After the match, Vanity Project celebrated their respective titles wins on the ramp. Apparently frustrated by the results, Borne dropped Heights with a Borne Again in the ring, signaling the end of their partnership. Borne and Heights lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes earlier in the show.