AEW Dynasty 2027 Date & International Location Announced

AEW All In London 2026 is in the books, but fans of All Elite Wrestling in the United Kingdom won't have to wait too long to see their favorite stars again as the AEW Dynasty 2027 pay-per-view will take place on British shores.

AEW Dynasty will be held on February 7, 2027 in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena. The following AEW Dynamite will be held at the O2 Arena on February 10, 2027 #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/Am6Wsin1SE — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) August 30, 2026

During the All In London broadcast, it was confirmed that on Sunday, February 7, 2027, AEW Dynasty will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, marking the first time AEW has traveled to Liverpool in its history. It will also mark the first time in 13 years that a televised wrestling event will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, with the last one being the November 14, 2014 episode of "WWE SmackDown." However, WWE NXT UK held events in the city of Liverpool in 2018, and the arena has hosted a number of WWE house shows since it was first opened in 2008.

Once Dynasty wraps up, the stars of AEW won't be traveling back to the United States immediately as the February 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" will also take place in England, with The O2 Arena in London being venue to host that event. The O2 Arena was the venue that hosted the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2025, with that event breaking the attendance record at The O2 for a wrestling event in that venue.

Before AEW's next trip to the United Kingdom, mainland Europe will also get its first taste of All Elite Wrestling this October as Paris, France will host AEW Grand Slam France on Tuesday, October 6 at the Adidas Arena. The show will consist of a taping of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," with both shows airing on tape delay due to time difference. Though it has not been confirmed if "Dynamite" will air on that Tuesday as it will be going head-to-head with "WWE NXT" if it does.