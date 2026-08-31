Kenny Omega Comments On AEW World Title Loss, Anime-Themed All In 2026 Entrance

Kenny Omega is no longer the AEW World Champion following the events of AEW All In London 2026, where "The Cleaner" was defeated by Will Ospreay in the show's main event.

Both men were given a special entrance for the match, with Ospreay incorporating several people from his past and present to the tune of "Baba O'Riley" by The Who, while Omega had music from one of his favorite anime shows "My Hero Academia," complete with a narration from Kenta Miyake, the voice actor for one of the show's main characters All Might. After the match was over, Omega took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a message to Ospreay following his triumph, and a thank you to everyone who helped put his own entrance together.

The rest is up to you, Will. Thank you to My Hero Academia, Crunchyroll, and Miyake-san for allowing me to represent All Might. pic.twitter.com/1k6NIkIbs6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 30, 2026

Omega wrote "The rest is up to you, Will. Thank you to My Hero Academia, Crunchyroll, and Miyake-san for allowing me to represent All Might."

Ospreay's victory was historic for a few reasons. It was the first time an English wrestler had ever won a major world championship on home soil, and the first time an Englishman had won a match in the main event of a show at Wembley Stadium since The British Bulldog famously defeated Bret Hart at WWE SummerSlam 1992. During the bout, Ospreay also kicked out of Omega's famous finisher, the One-Winged Angel, a feat that only ever been achieved by Omega's long-time friend and tag team partner Kota Ibushi in the past. MJF did technically kick out of the move back at AEW Dynasty 2026, but that was after a referee bump that saw MJF's shoulder pinned down for a lot longer than three seconds. As for what's next for both men, all will likely be revealed or teased on the September 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite."