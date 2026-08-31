WWE's Matt Cardona Reveals He Suffered Injury In Recent Match That Required Surgery

Matt Cardona has announced that he tore his triceps in a recent match in WWE and has had surgery.

Cardona revealed on social media that his injury happened in a match against Kit Wilson, when wrestling for an edition of WWE Main Event, which took place on the August 21 "WWE SmackDown." He said that the injury may have first occurred in his match with GUNTHER and worsened against Wilson.

"I just wanted to update you on my injury. For those who don't know, I tore my tricep last week. I got surgery this past Tuesday. Let's go back two weeks ago, 'SmackDown' against GUNTHER, we had a fight. I got my a*s kicked. It was an impromptu match, so I was in street clothes. No pads, specifically no elbow pads, and I got powerbombed on the announce table, I got powerbombed on the apron, twice in the ring, and my elbow was bothering me, but I didn't really think anything of it. Even the next week or so in the gym it was bothering me, but I thought I was banged up. No big deal. And then last Friday, I was wrestling Kit Wilson and in the first minute or so, I did a second rope dropkick and fell on my body, landed on my elbow like I do every match, and I felt a pop," he said.

Cardona said he realized a little while later that his triceps were torn, so he quickly beat Wilson. The following day, after getting an MRI, it was confirmed that it was torn, and got a surgery on Tuesday.

The "SmackDown" star said that the injury has come at an inopportune time for him as he felt things were changing for him on the blue brand. He reiterated that he knew his return to WWE would be an uphill battle and that the injury was an obstacle to his goal of becoming a world champion. But Cardona is optimistic about turning things around.