TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali Reportedly Dealing With Legitimate Injury

At TNA Lockdown, Mustafa Ali regained the International title when he defeated Jason Hotch in a steel cage match. During the August 27 episode of TNA iMPACT, Ali cut a promo from his hospital bed. He revealed that he suffered fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Ali admitted things might have gone too far and offered Hotch a truce. Hotch has not given him an answer.

Ali's injury is legitimate. According to PWInside Elite, Ali was "banged up during Lockdown, so the part of the story they told on iMPACT that he was hurt is 100% legitimate." It is believed that Ali will be cleared for action for next month's TV tapings in Texas.

According to a fan, Ali still attended his meet and greet following Lockdown. Due to his injuries, Ali posted on social media that he had to cancel two upcoming indie shows. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to compete for ACW in Melbourne, Australia and Community Pro Wrestling in Glasgow, Scotland in September. My sincere apologies. Hope to make it up to everyone soon."