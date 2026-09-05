Former TNA Star Amazing Red Reflects On Influence Across The Industry

Few men in professional wrestling can claim to be as influential as The Amazing Red. The future TNA Hall of Famer has been credited with creating some of the most jaw-dropping moves that still get used to this day, as well as playing a role in training a whole host of wrestlers who have passed through the House of Glory wrestling school.

Despite his influence, whenever someone gives Red his flowers for how influential he has been, he still can't understand it. However, during a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, he revealed that it was backstage at TNA Slammiversary 2026 where he finally let his guard down and gave himself a pat on the back.

"I saw [Mike] Santana there, my boy Santana man, and I seen tears in his eyes, and then I went to the locker room and everyone's there clapping and hugging me and sharing stories of how I helped them in the business," Red said. "I'm just there like 'I have no idea,' and it kind of just hit me where it's like 'Wow, you did this man, like you really did do this,' and I'm just very humbled. There's nothing else I can feel about this beside very appreciative and giving the glory to God. I just feel like I was just a kid living a dream, moving straight, just moving straight, nothing else in my pathway and you could not tell me no."

Red explained that a lot of his innovative style came from being compared to Rey Mysterio in his formative years and wanting to take that a step further. He wanted to mesh the style of the WCW cruiserweights, Lucha libre, Japanese wrestling, as well as martial arts movies and create a style that was so unique to him that only he could outdo himself.