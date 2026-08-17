Former TNA Star Amazing Red Says Hall Of Fame Announcement Was A Genuine Surprise

To the naked eye, it appeared The Amazing Red was genuinely caught off guard when Frankie Kazarian announced Red would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame following his participation in Ultimate X at TNA Slammiversary. As it turns out, it was genuine surprise. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the former X-Division star admitted he had no idea the announcement was coming, and only knew that a segment of some sort was occurring.

"All I was told by Frankie was 'Stay here,'" Red said. "'There's going to be a shot between both of you.' That's all I kept hearing. And before the last part of the match was happening, Frankie said 'Stay close. Stay close.' And as soon as people are powdering, he grabs the mic. And as soon as he grabbed the mic, I instantly knew 'Something's happening. Something's up.'"

As for why he was kept in the dark, Red admitted that may have been his doing, revealing that TNA had approached him about being inducted in the past, only for Red to turn them down. Part of the reason Red rejected the induction earlier is because "he's just not that kind of guy," although he also admitted that a Hall of Fame induction signified that he was old or near the end, two things that Red believes are not the case.

"A lot of times, I don't feel like I'm old," Red said. "I know I'm older, but I don't feel like I'm Hall of Fame bound yet, you know what I mean...Because a lot of times, I did feel like I called it quits, and then I came right back to wrestling. So I think from here on out, I'm never going to retire. I'm just going to let it happen. Let it just happen. We'll see what happens...You'll never know, you'll never know [when my last match is]. It'll just happen. You'll never see me again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription