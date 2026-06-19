TNA Unveils Full Lineup For Ultimate X Match At Slammiversary, Including Amazing Red

The field for Ultimate X is set, with seven men competing in the X-Division's signature match at the 2026 TNA Slammiversary event on June 28.

TNA previously announced Leon Slater and reigning X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander as the first two entrants. For Slater, it marks a contractual rematch for the X-Division Title, which he lost to Alexander last month on "Impact." Slammiversary will serve as the stage for Alexander's first title defense.

On Thursday's edition of "Impact," four more names were confirmed for this year's Ultimate X: Frankie Kazarian, Fabian Aichner (formery known as WWE's Giovanni Vinci), Mr. Elegance, and KC Navarro. Kazarian revealed his participation in a promo segment with Slater and Alexander, declaring that he, "the king," would reign supreme. The Personal Concierge later pitched Mr. Elegance as a possible Ultimate X competitor to TNA authority figure Daria Rae; Rae approved after citing Mr. Elegance as a talent that draws well. In another backstage segment, Aichner and Nic Nemeth approached TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella with the same idea, though in Nemeth's case, he was advocating for the addition of his new ally, KC Navarro. Marella granted both requests.

As indicated on social media, three-time X-Division Champion Amazing Red rounds out the match lineup. For him, Slammiversary will mark his first TNA match since 2011. Interestingly, his last match under the TNA banner was in Ultimate X form at the 2011 Destination X event.

In the years since then, Red has continued his run on the independent wrestling circuit, with House of Glory emerging as a home promotion. On occasion, he's also wrestled for NJPW.