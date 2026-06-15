TNA Announces Amazing Red's Return For Upcoming Pay-Per-View

It's been 15 years since he's been on any TNA programming, but that will change come Slammiversary, with the announcement that Amazing Red will be making his return to the Nashville-based promotion.

On Monday morning, TNA uploaded another new promotional ad for its upcoming event that showed Red in his wrestling gear walking across the ring. It's interesting to point out that towards the end of the clip, Red is staring at a wall full of photos that included images of AEW/ROH stars The Briscoes (Mark and his late brother Jay) & The Young Bucks, and WWE stars Ricky Saints & Royce Keys, to name a few.

As previously reported, every championship will be on the line at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 28, in Boston, including the X-Division title, which Red has carried on three separate occasions. So far, the current champion Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian are the only names that have been announced to compete in this year's Ultimate X style match. That leaves three additional openings. A previous participant in Ultimate X matches, Red once defended the title and retained it in that specialized match against former stars Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Christopher Daniels, Homicide, and Suicide at Bound for Glory 2009. As of this report, TNA has not revealed if Red will be featured in that match or elsewhere.

Prior to the news of his return, Red remained an active wrestler on the independent scene, including for the promotion he created in 2012, House of Glory. His last match was from earlier this month (June 6) against another former X-Division champion in Rich Swann. Transcending the industry with his high-flying and acrobatic skills, Red is known to have inspired and influenced many wrestlers, including Will Ospreay and Kevin Owens.