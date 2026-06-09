Fabian Aichner Pulls Back Curtain On TNA Signing

Former WWE star Giovanni Vinci, now known by his real name, Fabian Aichner, made his surprise debut in TNA Wrestling at the end of the May 14 edition of "TNA iMPACT." He hadn't been seen on television since a September 2024 episode of "WWE SmackDown," and he departed the company the following February. Aichner recently sat down with "The Takedown" to pull back the curtain on his signing with TNA, which he called a "perfect fit."

"I think it's pretty well known that I took a little bit of time off over the course of the last year. It was quite the rollercoaster toward the end, and the whole point was to recharge the batteries a little bit," Aichner said "It just so happens sometimes things were just pointing to TNA. A friend of mine in Germany pointed out TNA has been improving their product greatly, and I agree with that... My former coach, Matt Bloom, was cool to put me in contact with Tommy Dreamer."

Aichner said he's always had a great relationship with Dreamer and TNA just felt like an organic fit. He praised the quality of the company's shows and matches, as well as recent signings. Aichner also said TNA uses the same model of ring he first started in, so it helped make him feel right at home. After over a year between appearances, he was glad wrestling fans still remembered him.

"Even with my real name popping up on the screen, them having realized who it is, giving me the reaction that I received, it was definitely confirmation that it was the right move and it did wonders for me, man," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Takedown on SI" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.