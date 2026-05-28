Fabian Aichner (FKA WWE's Giovanni Vinci) Signs With TNA, Calls It 'An Organic Fit'

After being released from WWE in early 2025, Fabian Aichner, fka Giovanni Vinci, decided to not pursue outside options, instead taking a year off before resurfacing in TNA. And now that he has, Aichner is ready to stick around for at least a little while. Though it was already assumed, "The Takedown on SI" has confirmed that Aichner has signed a short-term contract with TNA that will keep him with the promotion "at least through the summer."

Speaking with "The Takedown" as part of the announcement, Aichner why he decided to sign with TNA after his year off, admitting that his time away had allowed him to "recharge his batteries" following a hectic end of his WWE run. Once he had done so, a friend of his recommended he check out the TNA product, which Aichner did and enjoyed. With the help of "NXT's" Matt Bloom, Aichner got in touch with TNA head of creative Tommy Dreamer, whom Aichner had already known for at least a decade.

"We talked, we got on the phone, and things just started clicking," Aichner said. 'It was just an organic fit, and I absolutely love it there. I feel like they allow me really to put on screen what I have in mind, which sometimes in other promotions is a little bit more difficult to do.

But I feel like I went in with the mindset of being very authentic, very true to myself, just as that saying goes, turning up the volume a little bit, but not really playing anything, not really being a character, just bringing my own values to TV and portraying that to the world."