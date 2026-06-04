Former WWE Star Fabian Aichner Discusses Future In TNA

After taking a year off following his WWE release, Fabian Aichner finds himself in TNA, having agreed to a contract with the promotion that lasts through the summer. And while it may just be a short run, Aichner is filled with hope that it's going to be an eventful one, admitting to "WhatCulture Wrestling" that he was feeling better about wrestling than he had some time. And a big reason for that is because TNA is going to allow him to be his authentic self.

"Obviously, the Giovanni Vinci character, or persona, was an important part of my career, and I'm grateful for that experience," Aichner said. "But having my real name back just feels a little bit more authentic, a little bit more to who I really am, a little bit more real to my values.

"Really, all I'm doing is that cliched saying in wrestling, I turned up the volume a little bit. I take things that are really me, and I amplify them a little bit, then I put them on TV. And I think that's why that first and second appearance already felt very different to me in TNA. It feels very authentic. I get goosebumps talking about it a little bit, and I really can't wait for the future."

Having set his sights on X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander Aichner spoke about the possibility of competing in Ultimate X. It's a match he may have been less sure about wrestling beforehand, but not now with his renewed confidence.

"I think I can conquer the world at the moment, so if I get the opportunity, I'm definitely going to go in confident and doing whatever I can to get that title out of it," Aichner said. "I don't know how I'm going to do it, because I've never done anything like climbing on a rope to get a title, hanging above the ring. But we'll find out man. It's going to be one of those times where it's the first time, where you'll never forget. But I'm looking forward to it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription