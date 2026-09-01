Raquel Rodriguez Beats Sol Ruca (With Some Help), Retains WWE Women's IC Title On Raw

Raquel Rodriguez is still Women's Intercontinental Champion, thanks to some help from both her Judgment Day stablemates and Lyra Valkyria, after a victory over Sol Ruca on "WWE Raw." The bell was delayed on the women's match, however, by a promo from an outraged Jacob Fatu following an attack on the Bloodline by Royce Keys and OTM to kick off the show.

When the match did get underway, Rodriguez downed Ruca with a big strike to start. Ruca got the champion out of the ring and hit a handspring move over the top rope to take out Rodriguez on the floor. She tried to take her out with a springboard cross body back in the ring, but Rodriguez knocked her out of the air and beat her down.

Ruca connected with the cross body and got Rodriguez into a modified tarantula around the ropes after she kicked out. The women continued their fast-paced battle back and forth, but couldn't keep one another down.

The challenger hit a second rope missile dropkick, followed by a knee strike, but Rodriguez rallied and got Ruca on her shoulders on the apron. Ruca was able to avoid what was coming and got herself back over the ropes, then hit a powerbomb to Rodriguez to the floor. That's when Roxanne Perez and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan ran down, and Ruca laid them out with a corkscrew moonsault.

Ruca got Rodriguez back in the ring and looked for the Sol Snatcher, but was intercepted by Lyra Valkyria when she was on the ropes. Ruca walked into a Tejana Bomb by Rodriguez for the champion to retain.