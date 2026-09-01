Dragon Lee Defeats Ethan Page On WWE Raw, Will Wrestle Chad Gable For Men's IC Title

Dragon Lee defeated Ethan Page during "WWE Raw" and will now challenge for the Intercontinental Championship match at "WWE Raw" in Mexico City.

Chad Gable came out to address the crowd and was soon after joined by Dragon Lee in the ring, looking to set up an Intercontinental Championship match, before Ethan Page came out to stake his claim. As a result, it was determined that Lee and Page would fight for the opportunity in a singles match, with Gable watching on.

Page took the early advantage with underhanded tactics and spiteful offense before Lee came back flying high and fast. That comeback didn't last long before the action went to the outside and Page dropped him with a stiff backbreaker.

Back in the ring, Page sought to put Lee away but the luchador kicked out. Lee took flight over the top rope and send Page into the announcer's desk with a head scissors, looking to fly once more but this time stopped by Page. Page threw Lee into Gable at ringside, returning him to the ring to finish the match.

Gable followed Page up onto the apron, thus distracting the referee as Page sent Lee into the exposed turnbuckle. Page went for the cover as the referee turned around, but upon noticing the exposed turnbuckle the referee refused to count. Page contested that decision, turning his back on Lee, and allowing his opponent to land Operation Dragon for the winning pinfall.