WWE Raw & SmackDown Returning To Mexico For The First Time In 15 Years In September

WWE will be returning to Mexico for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" after a 15-year gap.

In a recent announcement on social media, the TKO-owned promotion announced three dates for WWE shows, which will be held in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City.

"This September, WWE enters the heart of Mexico. First, Guadalajara, then Monterrey, and it all leads to Mexico City with SmackDown and Raw returning to Mexico for the first time in 15 years. One country, one historic culture, one massive night after another. The WWE Mexico Live Tour. Tickets on sale Friday," said the WWE post.

This September, #SmackDown and #WWERaw return to Mexico for the first time in 15 years!! Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/SA5sq0IvLc — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

"SmackDown" will take place on September 11 in Mexico City, while "Raw" is scheduled for three days later at the same Arena Mexico venue. WWE has held several live shows in Mexico over the last few years, but the last taped show in the country came way back in 2011, where "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," as well as a few house shows were held in October.

WWE is currently on a European tour, with shows set to be held in Italy and France, before heading back Stateside and returning at the end of the month for a UK tour. The promotion will also host the Night of Champions next month in Saudi Arabia, while the Mexico tour will also include a few live shows in South America.