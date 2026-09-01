Roman Reigns Confronts Penta Following WWE Raw Tournament Finals Win Over Rey Fenix

Penta defeated his brother Rey Fenix to win the Number One Contendership tournament during "WWE Raw," thus earning a shot at Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico City.

Penta met his brother in singles action for the first time in WWE, having last fought one another while with AEW in 2020, having qualified for the final with wins over Laredo Kid and La Parka. For his part, Fenix reached the final with wins over El Fiscal and Dragon Lee.

The match kicked off with a striking exchange between the brothers that Penta got the better of, but soon enough it was Fenix in control with high-flying offense and an Adios Amigo to send Penta outside of the ring. The action returned to the ring and Fenix went for a brief cover for two-count.

Penta came back with a thrust kick to drop Fenix, following up with a backstabber and his own near-fall. Fenix rolled onto the apron and Penta looked for the Mexican Destroyer onto the apron, but Fenix countered it and replied with a moonsault for another near-fall.

Penta popped Fenix up, flipping him into a powerbomb with the jacknife cover for another two-count. He went to the top rope but Fenix stopped him with a flying uppercut, joining him at the top. Penta looked to deliver the Destroyer from the top rope but Fenix landed on both feet, trying for the Mexican Musclebuster but seeing that countered into a Penta Driver. Fenix kicked out at two and the action spilled to the outside again, Penta landing the Penta Driver through the announcer's desk.

Back in the ring, Penta delivered The Sacrifice, connecting with the Mexican Destroyer at last to get the winning pinfall. After the match, Reigns came out to confront his new challenger.