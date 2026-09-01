Eric Bischoff Says WWE's Cody Rhodes Is Hurting His Image With Podcast Gig

Many pro wrestlers have started podcasts over the past few years where they interview their former peers or current day wrestlers. WWE's Cody Rhodes has quickly become a consistent voice in the wrestling podcast world, but WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes this is hurting his image.

"I can't stand seeing Cody Rhodes in that role," he said during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, agreeing with his co-host Conrad Thompson that Rhodes should be the one being interviewed and not the other way around. "Is he good at it? Yeah. I have nothing but respect and affection, and I hate to see him doing something that I think dulls the luster of who he is and what he has achieved."

The veteran then recalled how Vince McMahon was always focused on making stars while he ran WWE, and stated that overexposing Rhodes the way he is through his podcast is the antithesis of being a star.

"Peeling back the curtain even more than it already has," Bischoff added, taking his criticism further by noting how "WWE Unreal" has also added to this issue. "All of these things, you know, in aggregate are just making these superstars people ... We don't pay money to go see people, we pay money to go see stars. And we're not making them stars, we're making them personal, we're probably getting a return on an investment, but we're not building a star."

Bischoff and Thompson then pointed out how, if podcasts were a reality in the '90s, there would be no way that a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin podcast would've existed at the height of 'The Rattlesnake's' career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.